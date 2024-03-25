Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.88.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $67.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $116.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Etsy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

