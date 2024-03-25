FGI Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:FGI)

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of FGI Industries stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

