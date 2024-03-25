Financial Comparison: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -141.66% Savara N/A -46.27% -35.94%

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Savara 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and Savara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Savara has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 70.83%. Given Savara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Savara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$8.53 million ($0.03) -0.60 Savara N/A N/A -$54.70 million ($0.33) -14.55

Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

