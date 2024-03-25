Financial Survey: 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

1847 has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1847 and Exponent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Exponent has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than 1847.

This table compares 1847 and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59% Exponent 18.69% 28.49% 16.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Exponent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.04 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Exponent $536.77 million 7.62 $100.34 million $1.95 41.49

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

Exponent beats 1847 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

