Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 4,853 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

WRB stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

