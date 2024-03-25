Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

