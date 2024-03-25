Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 132 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 15,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

