Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $131.70 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

