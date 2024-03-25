Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $170,036,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after buying an additional 1,123,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.85.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

