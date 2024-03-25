Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CME Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME Group stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

