Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 144 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $322.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

