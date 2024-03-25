Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAM opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.