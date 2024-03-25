Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $224.45 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.