Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 4,664 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $170.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

