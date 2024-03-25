Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 5,099 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average is $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.