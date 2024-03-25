Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 678 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Linde by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 114,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 140,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $468.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.07. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $337.95 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

