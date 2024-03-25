First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

