First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,421,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.98 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

