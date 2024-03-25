Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,542 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.