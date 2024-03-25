Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 11,219 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

