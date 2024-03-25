General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Motors were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

