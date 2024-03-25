General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,397,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

General Motors stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

