Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gentex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

