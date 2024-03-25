Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

