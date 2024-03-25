Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Sells $163,315.00 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Chris Hoel sold 500 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,510.00.
Getty Images Trading Down 12.6 %
Shares of GETY opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
