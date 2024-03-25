Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Sells $185,742.08 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $185,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.23 on Monday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 596.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

