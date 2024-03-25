Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

GKOS stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $22,108,580 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

