Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Global-e Online worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.09. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.