Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Global-e Online worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of GLBE opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.09. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Trading Halts Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.