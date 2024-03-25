Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $155.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

