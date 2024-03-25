Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $39.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

