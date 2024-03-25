GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

