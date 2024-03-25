GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

