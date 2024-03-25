GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

