GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.04. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

