GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,040 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

