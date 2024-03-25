GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 260 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.