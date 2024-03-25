GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

