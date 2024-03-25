GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

ARKK opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.