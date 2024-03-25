GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $60.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

