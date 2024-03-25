GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 69,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.