GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $351.78 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $355.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.13 and its 200 day moving average is $306.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

