GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $6,286,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

Fortrea Trading Down 3.0 %

Fortrea stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

