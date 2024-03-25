GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $50,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,059,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,059,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,060 shares of company stock valued at $62,975,619 over the last 90 days. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $133.87 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

