GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in PPL by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after buying an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

