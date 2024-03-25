GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.