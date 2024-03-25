GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,808,000.

Shares of VO opened at $245.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

