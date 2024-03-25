GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,362.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

