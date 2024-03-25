GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 639 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 851,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $59.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

