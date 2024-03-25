GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

