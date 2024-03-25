GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.10% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIPS opened at $12.76 on Monday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.